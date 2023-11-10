Reese Witherspoon's rep responds to rumours she’s dating Kevin Costner

The 47-year-old actress was rumoured to have struck up a relationship with fellow Hollywood star Costner, 68, following her divorce from Jim Toth earlier this year but it has now been confirmed that this is not the case.

Rumours began to circulate on social media that Witherspoon was now dating 'The Bodyguard' actor - who ended his 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner just months ago - and went viral after the 'Naughty but Nice' asked followers in a poll on X if they believed the rumours were true.

Just weeks ago, 'The Morning Show' actress revealed that she had thrown herself into work to "feel less alone" as she battled personal issues but in the months after she split from Toth.

Speaking at her Hello Sunshine media company's Shine Away event in Los Angeles on Saturday, she explained: "I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work. I’m a person who fills my schedule with busyness so that I feel less alone or less nervous or less unsettled, like work has always been my bomb.