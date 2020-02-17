Rio and Kate Ferdinand have a remembrance room in their house dedicated to his late wife.
The couple are keen to keep the memory of his late spouse Rebecca, who tragically passed away at the age of 34 from breast cancer in 2015, for the children - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight - but decided to move all the photos of Rebecca into one room as Kate found it uncomfortable.
Speaking in the BBC documentary, 'Rio And Kate: Becoming A Step Family', she said: "I'm in a house that isn’t mine, and it’s got Rio and Rebecca’s wedding photos, it’s like an out-of-body experience. I'm just walking around the house thinking, 'What am I doing here?.'"
Whilst Rio added: "I knew she was at odds with it a little bit in her own mind. And it’s just about time. I used to say, 'The kids aren’t ready yet, they’ve had enough going on. If I take them down, what if it breaks one of them?' I can’t risk that at the expense of her feelings."
Rio discussed his decision with his kids as he wanted a space where they could be "comfortable".