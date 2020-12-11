Robbie Williams admits he was miserable before meeting wife Ayda Field

Robbie Williams thinks thinks Ayda Field "gave [him] a life". The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer - who has children Teddy, eight, Charlton, six, Coco, two, and Beau, 10 months, with his spouse - got "emotional" when he discussed how much meaning the 41-year-old star has given his life since they've been together. Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he said: "I look back at 15 years of being with my wife, she did, she gave me a life. "Here I am on the telly getting emotional. She absolutely did." And the 46-year-old pop star David Walliams, a fellow guest on the show, agreed his friend was "miserable" before he met Ayda.

He said: "I would echo what you said about Ayda, you were quite miserable before you met her. I felt like, he's got all this success and he's not happy."

Robbie has spent most of this year as a "stay at home father" to his children amid the coronavirus pandemic and he admitted it has been a "beautiful" experience being around his kids for so much time.

He said: "I had my hands full [in lockdown] but it's been incredible as they now think I'm a stay at home father. They get all of me, all the time. This is the first time I've been out of the house for eight or nine months.

"Covid has been awful, but for being a dad and having structure and being with them every day it's been beautiful."

But as a result of being out of the spotlight for so long, the 'Candy' hitmaker admitted it took him a "few rehearsals" of his new single 'Can't Stop Christmas' before he felt comfortable.

He said: "I've been with the kids for nine months, all of a sudden there's an audience and lights and cameras and you know it's going to be on TV with an audience of millions.

"You feel like you're walking with the same hand and foot and it's robotic. It took me a few rehearsals to be OK."