Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA sports journalist Melissa Reddy rumoured to be Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane’s new bae

Reddy, who was born in Joburg, was the first woman to feature as a football analyst on SuperSport’s shows titled ‘Backpages’ and ‘Monday Night Football’. Picture: melissa_reddy/Instagram

Reddy, who was born in Joburg, was the first woman to feature as a football analyst on SuperSport’s shows titled ‘Backpages’ and ‘Monday Night Football’. Picture: melissa_reddy/Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Since joining Sky Sports as a presenter, Melissa Reddy has become the darling of British sports journalism.

Reddy joined the Sky Sports team in March 2022, as a senior reporter, following an impressive stint as deputy editor of “Kickoff Magazine”.

Story continues below Advertisement

And now, she’s rumoured to have caught the eye of Senegalese football player Sadio Mane.

The couple allegedly started dating in November last year, and are thought to have met during an interview when Mane was playing for Liverpool, the “Irish Sun” reported.

Mane, who has been secretive about his past relationships, has neither confirmed or denied the rumour.

More on this

The 30-year-old striker appears to have a penchant for South African beauties and was previously linked to SuperSport anchor Carol Tshabalala.

Reddy, who was born in Joburg, was the first woman to feature as a football analyst on SuperSport’s shows “Backpages” and “Monday Night Football”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Trying to enter that realm as a young, foreign, female of colour was challenging for a variety of reasons, not least because it is not what people are used to,” she told Gsport.com during an interview.

“I had to work so much harder, take so many more losses, show the most persistence and focus possible. I had to prove myself over every day, but every day also felt like a new opportunity.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mane, who recently joined Bayern Munich, was named African Footballer of Year in 2022, after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification.

Related Topics:

Bayern MunichUnited KingdomSadio ManeSoccerDating

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams