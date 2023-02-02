SA sports journalist Melissa Reddy rumoured to be Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane’s new bae

Since joining Sky Sports as a presenter, Melissa Reddy has become the darling of British sports journalism. Reddy joined the Sky Sports team in March 2022, as a senior reporter, following an impressive stint as deputy editor of “Kickoff Magazine”.

Story continues below Advertisement

And now, she’s rumoured to have caught the eye of Senegalese football player Sadio Mane. The couple allegedly started dating in November last year, and are thought to have met during an interview when Mane was playing for Liverpool, the “Irish Sun” reported. Mane, who has been secretive about his past relationships, has neither confirmed or denied the rumour.

The 30-year-old striker appears to have a penchant for South African beauties and was previously linked to SuperSport anchor Carol Tshabalala. Reddy, who was born in Joburg, was the first woman to feature as a football analyst on SuperSport’s shows “Backpages” and “Monday Night Football”.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Reddy (@melissa_reddy) “Trying to enter that realm as a young, foreign, female of colour was challenging for a variety of reasons, not least because it is not what people are used to,” she told Gsport.com during an interview. “I had to work so much harder, take so many more losses, show the most persistence and focus possible. I had to prove myself over every day, but every day also felt like a new opportunity.”

Story continues below Advertisement