Sarah Hyland is helping Vanessa Hudgens plan her wedding

The 34-year-old actress is engaged to sports star Cole Tucker, and Hyland is helping the brunette beauty to plan her big day. Hyland, who married Wells Adams in 2022, told “Entertainment Tonight”, “she didn’t even have to hit me up”.

“I just went over (to her place), I legitimately brought books over.” Hudgens became engaged in Paris earlier this year, and Hyland has wasted no time in helping to organise her wedding. The actress shared, “when she came back from Paris, I surprised her at her house… we surprised her with champagne and balloons, and I brought over all of my wedding books.

“They were old, (they were) of my wedding magazines that I still had, you know, for 2019, when I got engaged.” Hudgens and Tucker were first spotted together back in November 2020. The actress, who made their romance Instagram official in 202, previously admitted that the baseball star is “kind of perfect” for her.

Reflecting on their romance, the Hollywood star told “Entertainment Tonight”, “he’s just kind of perfect for me”. “I am (happy). I really am. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.” Hudgens, who previously dated her former “High School Musical” co-star Zac Efron, between 2005 and 2010, also revealed that they met each other in “very random” circumstances.