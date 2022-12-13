Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ girlfriend Yung Miami declares she is no one’s ‘side b****’

The 28-year-old made the declaration after it emerged the rapper, 53, recently had a baby girl. Yung tweeted on Monday, December 12: “I’m nobody’s side b**** let’s just make this clear on this good Monday. I don’t come 2nd to no b****!

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022 “Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b****** way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b**** plssssssss!!!!!!!” Diddy won't even look half of y'all bitches way! Majority off y'all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022 Yung, born Caresha Brownlee, said earlier this year she and Diddy had an open relationship as they consider themselves “single” while dating each other. She also tweeted: “I don’t want a man cause all y’all’s be in my dm.”

Yung then launched into attacks on Twitter users who claimed she was having a “mental breakdown”, saying she was in “lala land” with her “feet up” smelling flowers. Her outbursts came after Diddy was reported to have had his new baby girl with a cybersecurity worker. The rapper, who announced the arrival of his seventh child on Saturday, December 10, on social media, apparently had his daughter with a woman named Dana Tran.

“TMZ” reported Tran is 28 and was named on Diddy’s daughter’s birth certificate, which the outlet said it had obtained. It said the girl was born on October 15, in Newport Beach, California, meaning Diddy waited two months to share news of her arrival with fans. “TMZ” also said Tran’s Instagram was recently deleted.

She has yet to comment on the report and “Page Six” said it had not had comment from Diddy after reaching out for a response on the report on the details of the birth certificate. Diddy tweeted: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.” Paying tribute to his mum Janice and his six other children, Diddy said: “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”