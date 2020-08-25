LifestyleLove & SexRelationships
Us Weekly reported that Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were actually married two years before their swanky TV wedding. Picture: YouTube

'Selling Sunset’ bombshell: Mary and Romain were married 2 years before TV wedding

Look, we get it. A lot of the time most of our favourite reality TV shows are scripted – that’s what makes for drama-filled TV. But to what extent are producers involved?

If Netflix show Selling Sunset is one of your current favs, we suggest you stop reading now...

In an expletive-filled article, Jezebel’s Joan Summers held nothing back while writing: “Selling Sunset has some f*&king explaining to do.”

During an exclusive interview with the show’s Christine Quinn, Summers asked if show producers had fiddled with the timeline of events.

In response, Quinn said: “I can’t comment on production, but I know you’re a smart person, Joan.”

Quinn’s words hit the nail on the head right after Us Weekly reported that Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were actually married two years before their swanky TV wedding.

“They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term, " a rep for the couple told the publication.

The news also comes as former model Chrissy Teigen posted her doubts on Twitter, asking if the Oppenheim Group was indeed real.

She then followed it up with another tweet after news of Fitzgerald and Bonnet’s fake wedding was revealed.

If makes you wonder: Why call it reality TV if none of it is actually real?

