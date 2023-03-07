Shania Twain admits she still doesn’t speak to ex-husband after his betrayal

Shania Twain was “uncontrollably fragile” after her husband cheated on her with her best friend. The 57-year-old singer's 14-year marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange ended in 2008, after she discovered he had been having an affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, and Twain admitted she still doesn't speak to them.

She told the “Armchair Expert” podcast: “I don't think that a lot of things that happened to me since my divorce should have been so hard on me. I should have been less naive about life's ups and downs. Maybe I'm too much, like, ‘that's all behind me’.” Twain went on to find love with Thiébaud's husband – former Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud – who she tied the knot with in 2011 and Twain revealed that Frédéric handled the betrayal of their former spouses better than she did.

She explained: “(Before the affair was discovered) I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers. He was not really part of our daily lives because he was working these crazy hours. A lot of travel (for his) very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together and that was it. “It would be mostly him and Mutt chatting, so I didn't really know Fred very well. I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain.

“He was so thoughtful about it all … It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt. “Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, he didn't know either. That helped me feel better … Neither of us saw it coming … I allowed myself to trust too much … I did let my guard down too much.” Twain said she and Lange only communicate about their son Eja, now 21.