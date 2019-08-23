Captioning the post "It's my husbands birthday, and me, well I'm so cheesy," she added pictures with hand-written notes. Picture: Twitter

Local financial entrepreneur Sharon Seloana has got Twitter all in its feelings after posting a heartfelt message to social media for her husband's birthday. Captioning the post "It's my husbands birthday, and me, well I'm so cheesy," she added pictures with hand-written notes to her husband with accompanying chocolates to sweeten the deal.

In one note she wrote: "Hey [bottle of honey], due to my bank account being in a bit a [Crunchie], I do not want to be a [Flake]... as I wanted to hop on an [Aero] plane."

The Funda founder ended with an adorable photograph of the couple on their wedding day.

It's my husbands birthday, and me, well I'm so cheesy. 😊♥️🎈 pic.twitter.com/qqytuPZFOH — Sharon Seloana (@SharonSeloana) August 22, 2019

The post is a sweet testament to Seloana's obviously romantic nature, and Twitter was totally here for it. See some of the responses below.

Never thought diabetes would ever be this romantic pic.twitter.com/UjmkxnrHDZ — Breaker of chains (@MabundaHiXiviri) August 22, 2019





Water works 😍😭

This is way too cute — Sivuyile Madikana (@thesivu) August 22, 2019



