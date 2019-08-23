Captioning the post "It's my husbands birthday, and me, well I'm so cheesy," she added pictures with hand-written notes. Picture: Twitter

Local financial entrepreneur Sharon Seloana has got Twitter all in its feelings after posting a heartfelt message to social media for her husband's birthday. 

Captioning the post "It's my husbands birthday, and me, well I'm so cheesy," she added pictures with hand-written notes to her husband with accompanying chocolates to sweeten the deal.

In one note she wrote: "Hey [bottle of honey], due to my bank account being in a bit a [Crunchie], I do not want to be a [Flake]... as I wanted to hop on an [Aero] plane." 

The Funda founder ended with an adorable photograph of the couple on their wedding day.

The post is a sweet testament to Seloana's obviously romantic nature, and Twitter was totally here for it. See some of the responses below.