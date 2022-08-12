Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app Raya

He’s said to have joined days after his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 25, was pictured hand-in-hand with the founder of another matchmaking app.

Mendes, 24, and Cabello split last November after two years together. She is romancing Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club – which describes itself as “a members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards”.

The Sun said on Thursday night: “The ‘Senorita’ singer is putting himself out there on a rival app.

“He has set up a profile, which is linked to his official Instagram account, featuring several photos of himself, a waterfall and a self-help book about relaxation, all soundtracked by the song ‘Bandana’, by Fireboy DML Asake.”

Mendes has been seen sunning himself and swimming in the sea in Miami, Florida in the past few weeks after he cancelled his ‘Wonder’ world tour for the sake of his mental health.