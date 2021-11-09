She went in for the kill! Proud huntress shows off her tied up fiancé in bizarre engagement photo shoot
If you’ve ever seen the movie Mastermind starring funny guy Zach Galifianakis, you’ll know that people can get very creative when it comes to engagement announcement photo shoots.
If you haven’t seen the movie, do yourself a favour search it for right now. The scene with the couple posing the most bizarre position, wearing the craziest outfits, will have you in stitches.
But before you do that, here’s a South African couple who have gone through similar lengths to create a rather odd engagement picture.
One that has Mzanzi in stitches!
Now, we all know that finding Mr Right is no easy task. You could compare it with a primal instinct to find the perfect mate.
A rather bizarre take on an engagement announcement picture has popped up on Twitter that’s definitely giving us those primal vibes.
But in this case, it’s more of a hunter catching his (in this scenario her) prey.
A picture of a woman holding a hunting rifle in one hand alongside her guy who’s tied up on the ground was posted by Twitter user @Coll3n21. The image is set up to look like a successful hunter showing off their prize. The placard that’s placed next to the couple reads: “The hunt is over,” drives the message through.
nice one😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2LzZHOydgA— Minister Of The Streets🤝🏿 (@Coll3n21) November 7, 2021
Of course, as things go on Twitter, this rather unusual couple shot has already been doing the rounds, receiving over 5000 likes. And, of course, SA has come through with hilarious responses to the picture.
One user said: “She got GAME” while another commented: “This is why I'm afraid of falling in love.”
Here’s a look at a few other responses:
