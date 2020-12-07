Sienna Miller admits her ’most challenging moment’ was when Jude Law cheated on her with nanny

Sienna Miller's "most challenging moment" of her life was when it was publicly revealed Jude Law was cheating on her.

The 'Alfie' star admitted to having an affair with his children's nanny when they were dating in the mid-2000s and recalling how she felt at the time, Sienna remembered how "hard" it was.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, she said: "That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.

“It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night."

And Sienna has "no recollection" of her life at that time.