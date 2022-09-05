Sir Sean Connery and Gregory Peck’s grandchildren are dating

Film student Natasha Connery - whose “Bond” legend granddad passed away in 2020 aged 90 - has found love with another descendent of Hollywood royalty - 23-year-old fellow student Harper Peck - after being brought together at a mutual friend's Halloween party last year.

The pair had previously gone to school together, but didn't reconnect until they found themselves at the same bash while both studying at New York University and they are now living together in the Big Apple.

Harper - whose Oscar-winning grandfather died in the Bahamas in 2003 - told Hello! magazine: "We clicked straight away and have been pretty much joined at the hop ever since ... It has all felt very natural and seamless."

Natasha added that she gets on well with her boyfriend's mom and dad because they both work in the movie industry.