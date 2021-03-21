Siya Kolisi makes ultimate declaration of love to wife Rachel with tender Instagram post

After five years of marriage, it’s touching to see Rachel and Siya Kolisi still basking in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

The Springbok caption has proven time and time again that it’s his wife that still makes his heart skip a beat, and for us, that’s just about the most romantic thing anyone can do.

Not one to shy away from his feelings, Kolisi has shown that his social media skills are just as good as his rugby skills off the field. In fact, he’s made a sport of slipping into Rachel’s DMs, often with hilarious consequences.

This time however, he’s left the jokes for last by declaring his true feelings for the love of his life with a touching Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kolisi shared a series of pictures of the couple sharing a tender kiss with the caption: “I do Again and Again!You may kiss the bride 😘 ”