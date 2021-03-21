Siya Kolisi makes ultimate declaration of love to wife Rachel with tender Instagram post
After five years of marriage, it’s touching to see Rachel and Siya Kolisi still basking in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.
The Springbok caption has proven time and time again that it’s his wife that still makes his heart skip a beat, and for us, that’s just about the most romantic thing anyone can do.
Not one to shy away from his feelings, Kolisi has shown that his social media skills are just as good as his rugby skills off the field. In fact, he’s made a sport of slipping into Rachel’s DMs, often with hilarious consequences.
This time however, he’s left the jokes for last by declaring his true feelings for the love of his life with a touching Instagram post.
Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kolisi shared a series of pictures of the couple sharing a tender kiss with the caption: “I do Again and Again!You may kiss the bride 😘 ”
Since joining the Shark Tank in Durban a few months ago, Kolisi has had to make do with spending time away from his family still based in Cape Town.
But this weekend, he managed to get some R&R time in with Rachel before jetting back to KZN.
No doubt it’s been a tough few weeks for the family as they try and adjust to their new normal.
Just two weeks ago, Rachel shared a picture of their youngest, Keziah, covered in what appeared to be aqueous cream with the caption: “How’s your Tuesday evening going?” just a few days after Kolisi departed for his new team.