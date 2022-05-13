Stop getting tattoos of your partner’s name - a tattoo is forever but not all relationships are

When will people stop getting tattoos of their partner’s names tattooed on their bodies? Surely, by now, you should realise that no matter how strong your bond is at the time when that person’s name is inked into your skin forever, it simply isn’t a great idea.

Don’t get me wrong, I fully understand the sentimentality of it all. The expression of undying love. The commitment to the eternal love affair. But let’s be honest, the ink of a tattoo is forever, and there are some marriages that are over before the ink on the marital contracts have dried. While many lovebirds do it, celebs are especially fond of it and not shy to show them off either.

We’ve all seen how often celebs fall in and out of love. And while the one partner might get more out of a divorce settlement, their “forever love” tattoos are ever lasting. It amazes and amuses me every time I see yet another celeb pop up with a tattoo of their significant other’s name. When I found out that Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, got a tattoo of his new name “Ye” on her wrist, I was floored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yefanatics (@yefanatics) The couple has only been together for a few months, and she already has his name on her skin? Not even his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was married to him for seven years and has four children with him, has his name on her body. While Chaney’s tattoo might be small, it’s on her wrist, so it’s clearly visible.

One can only hope that this time Ye has truly, finally, found “the one”, or she will have to wear wristwear for a while to come. Perhaps the 24-year-old model should have looked to the following celebs as fine examples of why tattooing your beloved's name is a bad idea. Khloe Kardashian - who seems to be unlucky in love - had hubby Lamar Odem’s initials inked on her hand. The couple got divorced in 2009, yet we often still see glimpses of her tattoo.

Amber Rose (yet another one of Kanye West’s girlfriends) had her husband Wiz Khalifa’s face - yes, his whole face - tattooed on her arm. The couple has since split up, and she’s had the tattoo covered up.