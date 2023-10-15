Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘determined’ to make their relationship work

Although the 33-year-old old musician and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end have only recently started dating, friends have revealed the pair are getting serious and doing everything they can to spend time together.

An insider told Us Weekly: "It’s still so new, but they really like each other. They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.

"They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable. They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.

"Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis. She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team."