About one in ten new couples split up during their first holiday together, according to the Daily Mail. Couples blame the splits on learning of partners’ bad habits that they hadn’t noticed before they set off, a study by exclusiveprivatevillas.com found.

They found that 14% said they did not realise that their partner had such bad body odour, and nine percent were left disappointed after seeing their new partner in swimwear for the first time.

“Living out of a suitcase in a cramped hotel room and sharing new experiences can test the best of relationships. Smells, habits and attitudes are all laid bare," said Keith Potts, exclusiveprivatevillas.com chairperson.

“We’ve seen a steep rise in enquiries from people looking for the luxury, privacy and space of private villas instead. Couples travelling with friends and extended families, in particular, are increasingly looking for a home-from-home and want to avoid the intensity that can so often comes with a holiday. After all, who wants to go away as a couple and come back single?”

The advice based on the research? Couples in the early stages of a relationship should probably wait for at least 30 weeks before planning a romantic trip together, otherwise it could all end in tears.