That’s hilarious! Zoleka Mandela downloads Tinder to ‘find the RICH man to take care’ of her

Between social media and online dating, it’s now much easier to look for the perfect guy than back in the day when it was all about who you knew, blind dates and family set-ups. Author and mental health advocate Zoleka Mandela, who is a cancer sufferer, has taken to Instagram to share that she is going to give Tinder a try to find her love match.

The post shows a screenshot of the “create an account” page on the Tinder dating app and the dialogue between herself and her son Zwelami Mandela. “Zoleka: Baby, look what I downloaded today. Zwelami: Delete that thing! Zoleka: But how am I going to find the RICH man to take care of me before I die? Zwelami: That thing is just like Only Fans. Zoleka: But you told me not to do Only Fans and I won’t but I’m going to do Tinder, it’s just that even if I put my details, they’ll think they’re being catfished. Zwelami: True. Mom, you need to go to those ANC events, that’s where the rich men are! *** END ***” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela) She continues by telling her followers that her life is like a movie and wonders what her Tinder bio should be.