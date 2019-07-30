The duchess draws upon Nin’s 1950 novel 'The Four-Chambered Heart'.

London - The Duchess of Sussex cites a work by feminist writer Anais Nin as one of her inspirations for her guest editorship of Vogue. The duchess draws upon Nin’s 1950 novel The Four-Chambered Heart – an autobiographical novel about a woman who falls in love with a married man.

Nin, famed for her brutally honest journals and female erotica, based the characters on herself, her lover Gonzalo More – a Peruvian poet – and his wife.

She felt More was wasting his precocious talent and during their passionate, decade-long affair she frequently tried to "rehabilitate" him.

But instead she found herself being sucked into a destructive menage a trois. Nin was born in France in 1904 and moved to New York as a young child after her parents split up.

She began writing her diaries aged only 11 and continued to write throughout her life, detailing her inner thoughts and relationships.

Her work chronicled her search for fulfilment in what she found, as a woman, a restrictive culture.

Much of her work was published after her death from cervical cancer in 1977, attracting a new legion of fans, particularly as a result of the feminist movement of the 1960s.

Daily Mail