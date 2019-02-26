One in five said they felt constant pressure from their partners to be successful and nearly one in ten felt it from their children. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency

London - One in four men believe they are "failing" in life and under too much pressure from others to be successful, a survey has found. Researchers asked 1 500 British man about their goals and aspirations. More than half (53 percent) think they are underachieving, with 35 percent saying they are "way behind" with their career goals.

One in five said they felt constant pressure from their partners to be successful and nearly one in ten felt it from their children. About 28 percent said they could not help but feel like a failure all of the time.

The poll by fundingguru.com found that money issues were the biggest anxiety (35 percent), followed by health concerns (19 percent) and worrying what people thought of them (14 percent). Four in ten said they had sought help for anxiety.

The website’s Matt Haycox said the poll "highlights the pressure that many men are under".

Daily Mail