This is all the confirmation we need that Adele and Rich Paul are hitched

Adele is said to have confirmed she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul. The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 35, has been notoriously private about her two-year relationship with the sports agent, 41, but she has now reportedly publicly shared the news they got quietly hitched during her long-time friend Alan Carr’s stand-up show on Saturday.

Two members of the audience recounted how she made the admission to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, who shared their accounts on their Instagram page. One fan is reported to have said: “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.'”

Another concert goer told the outlet: “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. “She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him – they’re best friends.” A third person shared a similar anecdote on X, and alongside a screenshot of the other fans’ messages, said: “She was at a comedy show in LA and he asked if anyone got married recently and she said ‘I did.'”