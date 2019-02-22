Mayor Zandile Gumede.

The 2019 Leading Women Summit on March 8 will see Forbes Woman Africa recognise some of the continents most influential women. The goal is to bring together leading, influential women to share their ideas that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter. The 2019 theme for the event is the “New Wealth Creators”. EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede share her leadership tips with us.

Have a clear vision and plan. Visualise your end goal, decide the steps you will take to achieve your goal.



Perseverance. While in the pursuit of your goal it is important to have staying power. Do not give up easily. When you do not succeed, go back to the drawing board and start again.



Believe in yourself. Have self-conviction and ensure that you are not swayed from your beliefs.



Never lose focus. Once you have set your sights on a goal, do not be distracted by people and circumstances from it.



Take care of yourself. Always ensure that your mind and body are in a healthy state so that you can operate at your optimum.



Have a positive mindset. When your mindset is positive, you will have a positive aura around you and will be able to impact people’s lives in a positive way.



Have courage. Do not be afraid to face challenges head-on. In your career you will meet obstacles and people who will want to second-guess your decisions, but it is important to stand your ground and remain truthful to your beliefs.



Surround yourself with like-minded people. People who have your drive and beliefs will encourage you to do better.