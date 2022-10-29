Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce, want their split to be ‘drama-free'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are keen to keep their split "drama-free" for the sake of their children. The 45-year-old sports star and Bundchen, 42, have kids Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12, together, and they've already agreed a "plan to co-parent" following their break-up.

A source told E! News: "They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait.

"They're both ready to move on and move ahead. They agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets. They plan to co-parent and keep things drama-free for the kids." The celebrity duo have "known this was coming" and they're both keen to now "move on" with their lives. The insider explained: "It's a sad day but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up. They've known this was coming and it's time to move on."

Brady and Bundchen previously confirmed their split via statements released on social media. Brady - who also has John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)" Bundchen, on the other hand, admitted that they had "grown apart".

