Tori Spelling spills the tea on Luke Perry and Madonna’s ‘secret romance’

Luke Perry secretly dated Madonna, Tori Spelling has claimed. The 50-year-old actress claimed the late actor - who died in March 2019, at the age of 52 when he suffered a massive stroke - pulled her aside during a break from filming 'Beverly Hills 90210' to tell her about his romance with the 'Vogue' hitmaker.

Speaking on her '9021OMG' podcast, she told co-host Jennie Garth: “I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me. “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.'” Spelling claimed Perry then invited her to listen to a message on his answering machine from the 'Like a Virgin' singer.

She added: “I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.' " Garth then questioned why she had been kept in the dark about the secret romance. Spelling laughed: “Jen, we kept these things from you because [that’s something] you would want to hear."

It is unclear when the alleged romance took place but a 1992 Vanity Fair cover story told how Madonna called Perry on the set of his hit drama series - in which he played Dylan McKay - to ask if he would present her with an award at an event for the American Foundation for Aids Research at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, a request he initially thought was a joke but ultimately happily agreed to. At the event, Madonna greeted Perry with a kiss on the stage. A year later, the 'Riverdale' actor married Rachel Sharp - who he divorced in 2003 - and went on to have two children with her, Jack, now 26, and Sophie, 23. He was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Madonna met fitness instructor Carlos Leon in 1994 and they welcomed their daughter Lourdes, now 27, into the world the following year.