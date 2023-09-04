Travis Barker and pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian leave hospital amid ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker and his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian have been seen leaving a hospital after he and his band postponed their tour for an “urgent family matter”. Images obtained by Page Six show the Blink-182 drummer, 47, and the reality star, 44, walking out of the Los Angeles medical facility and into a black SUV.

It said Kourtney looked “sombre as she quickly got into the back of the vehicle”. The sighting comes a day after Barker announced on X that he had to axe his band’s European tour due to a family emergency. His group said in a statement online on Friday: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.” Hours before the statement, the musician had posted pictures of a banner that said, “Together we pray” and of a prayer room at Glasgow airport. His ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 48, said she was praying for the rock star and his wife after she heard the news.

The model, who has children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis, told photographers on Friday: “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound – obviously that’s important to me. “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family – and the baby and Kourtney and everyone – is safe and okay.” Barker and Kourtney married in May 2022 and in June this year she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband as he performed with his band – by holding up a sign that said: “Travis I’m pregnant”.