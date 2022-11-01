Turning over a new leaf? Elton Jantjies’s wife Iva Ristic jets off to Cyprus with their kids amid marriage drama

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Iva Ristic.
After news had broken in September of her husband Elton Jantjies’s alleged affair with Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee, she had to deal with shielding her three children from the massive fallout.
Things got so bad that she made her social media accounts private when her husband’s “extramarital” dealings were made public.
But Ristic refused to play the jaded wife. During an exclusive interview with News24, she said: “This is very concerning for all the Springbok wives as none of us were aware that this behaviour is actually not breaking any rules and it’s taken so lightly… It’s very disappointing for a World Cup-winning management to allow situations like this to be created inside the team environment.”
The Springbok flyhalf and model are parents to three boys, and although the couple were first based in Japan, Ristic made the announcement on Instagram that she and the kids made a 24-hour flight to Cyprus earlier this week.
Posting an image of herself at the airport, she wrote: “After 24 hours of travelling,16 suitcases, 3 kiddos, and 2 flights: Ladies and gentlemen we have arrived in CYPRUS.”
Whether Ristic plans on relocating to the European island remains to be seen. Maybe she plans on going back to her Greek roots.
What she did make blatantly obvious in her post was no mention of her hubby, just “16 suitcases, 3 kiddos, and 2 flights”.
Many of her followers noticed this as well and asked her about it. She chose not to respond.