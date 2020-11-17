Tweeps can’t get enough of Siya Kolisi’s captions. This time he saves the best for Rachel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We’re loving that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi always finds the time to give props to the woman who has been by his side through thick and thin. Sometimes it comes at the expense of his wife Rachel Kolisi, but she takes it like a pro, often commenting with a cheeky response of her own. It’s a wonder the two have become one of South Africa’s best loved couples. But Kolisi may now have cemented his status for the best caption award after online users took to Twitter to comment on his latest post. Undityisa iyoghurt umamekhaya but I can’t faka ishoulder 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EKO9p7cFak — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) November 13, 2020 Posting a black and white picture of the two, Kolisi writes "Undityisa iyoghurt umamekhaya but I can’t faka ishoulder.“

Loosely translated from Xhosa, he meant "My wife is making me eat yogurt, but I can't fake the shoulder."

The term of endearment struck a chord with fans, many commenting on how the sportsman always thinks up the best and funniest captions.

One tweep wrote "I’m here for the best captions on these streets".

Captions zakho kill me 😂❤️ — Kalashnikov. (@zintlezipho_m) November 13, 2020

I'm here for the best captions on these streets😂😂😂😂😂 — Nono Zani (@kolo_za) November 13, 2020

Just last week Kolisi made fun of Rachel’s dance moves, prompting him to tag Beyonce in his post after the couple received a drop from her adidas Ivy Park range.

Good Day ☀️ Sisi @Beyonce and @adidas are doing the most with @WeAreIvyPark 🙌🏽🙌🏽

Please do help for any dancing for coaches for Rachel, I didn’t know it was this bad ! #adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/HVhOKNqGYs — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) October 30, 2020

Accompanying a video of the two dancing, he said: “Good Day Sisi @Beyonce and @adidas are doing the most with @WeAreIvyPark

“Please do help for any dancing for coaches for Rachel, I didn’t know it was this bad!”

The hilarious video shows Rachel attempting to dance while Siya walks off in embarrassment.