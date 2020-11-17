LifestyleLove & SexRelationships
We’re loving that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi always finds the time to give props to the woman that’s been by his side through thick and thin. Picture: @SiyaKolisi_Bear/Twitter

Tweeps can’t get enough of Siya Kolisi’s captions. This time he saves the best for Rachel

We’re loving that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi always finds the time to give props to the woman who has been by his side through thick and thin.

Sometimes it comes at the expense of his wife Rachel Kolisi, but she takes it like a pro, often commenting with a cheeky response of her own.

It’s a wonder the two have become one of South Africa’s best loved couples.

But Kolisi may now have cemented his status for the best caption award after online users took to Twitter to comment on his latest post.

Posting a black and white picture of the two, Kolisi writes "Undityisa iyoghurt umamekhaya but I can’t faka ishoulder.“

Loosely translated from Xhosa, he meant "My wife is making me eat yogurt, but I can't fake the shoulder."

The term of endearment struck a chord with fans, many commenting on how the sportsman always thinks up the best and funniest captions.

One tweep wrote "I’m here for the best captions on these streets".

Just last week Kolisi made fun of Rachel’s dance moves, prompting him to tag Beyonce in his post after the couple received a drop from her adidas Ivy Park range.

Accompanying a video of the two dancing, he said: “Good Day Sisi @Beyonce and @adidas are doing the most with @WeAreIvyPark

“Please do help for any dancing for coaches for Rachel, I didn’t know it was this bad!”

The hilarious video shows Rachel attempting to dance while Siya walks off in embarrassment.

