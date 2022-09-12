Tweeps slam Prince William’s apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton

With the highly anticipated reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry along with their wives due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with each other. According to Fox News, due to a video doing rounds on the internet, netizens criticised the Prince of Wales for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, while praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the video, Prince Harry was seen ushering his wife to their shared car, attentively opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales separately entered the car. The two royal couples were departing the massive crowd outside Windsor Castle who had gathered to pay their respects to the queen.

Prince William ripped on social media, Prince Harry praised for treatment of Meghan Markle in viral video https://t.co/lHakEUFecf — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2022 Fox News reported that one Twitter user simply wrote: “Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she’s safe. Wills does not. Case closed.” Drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana, another user wrote: “Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A third person added: “Harry is a true king and son of Diana. Look how he cares for his wife.” As per Fox News, while the majority of users were critical of William, some users disagreed, with one writing: “Class act from William inviting his brother and SIL despite all the hurt caused and the lies.” The queen died at her vacation home at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, at age 96 on September 8. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her son King Charles III acceded to the throne.

Story continues below Advertisement