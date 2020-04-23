Val Kilmer reveals his past infatuation with Angelina Jolie: 'I couldn't wait to kiss her'

Actor Val Kilmer fell for actress Angelina Jolie on the set of their 2004 film "Alexander" and dreamed of a future with the Oscar winner. Kilmer said that he and his co-star became intimate while making the Oliver Stone film and he thought he might have a chance of dating her after her split from actor Billy Bob Thornton back then, reports aceshowbiz.com. "We developed a friendship. I was around when Angie's mom (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom's favourite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie's. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite," Kilmer recalls in his new memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry", according to Us Weekly. He told Stone he thought the pair's film, in which he played King Philip II opposite Jolie's Queen Olympias, should feature flashbacks of the screen couple's torrid romance and the director agreed. "I was only half kidding," he wrote.

Kilmer admitted that the filmmaker "didn't pick up on the humour."

"I couldn't wait to kiss Angie, buy her (a) Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail. She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct."

A year later in 2005 Jolie fell in love with her "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Brad Pitt.

in another part of his memoir, Kilmer describes an encounter in New Mexico in his 20s. He revealed that his actual heart was stolen by a "dark angel" who looked like Darth Vader.

"It will ruin the absolute gravity of this moment but in truth this dark angel looked very like Darth Vader, though without the helmet", he claimed. "At first, I thought it was the Angel of Death, before I realised it was the Angel of Life."

The actor added that he watched the black figure rip out his heart, only to replace it with a "bigger one."

IANS