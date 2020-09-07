Vinnie Jones says pandemic has helped him deal with grief of losing his wife

Vinnie Jones thinks the coronavirus pandemic has "helped" him through his grief for his late wife. The 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' actor's beloved spouse Tanya died of cancer in July 2019 and he's admitted the last few months have been beneficial because he's had more opportunities to be on his own and "heal" properly. He said: "I think Covid helped me a bit because I became on my own quite a lot and I was quite happy with that and you shy away from a lot of people. "I'm quite happy... You know, I was always, at Wimbledon, Leeds and all that, around all the lads. I was one of the boys, big time, you know and I've always been like that and since Tansy left us, I've become more of a loner and it's really surprised me but it's good for the healing. I think it gives you a lot of time to think about things." But the 55-year-old former footballer insisted it is impossible to overcome such a loss entirely alone and urged people in similar situations to read his new book, 'Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya', though he doesn't want the tome to have a "mental health" tag because he thinks the label "scares" men in particular.

Speaking to Radio X DJ Chris Moyles, he said: "You can't do it on your own, I don't think.

"I think reading up on it helps me understand the different stages and you know, to phone somebody who I call the mechanic - the mechanics of life, of grief, of mental health - they do help you understand it.

"The thing I don't like Moylesy is this tag of mental health because it scares people, especially blokes. I worked on a building site before I got into football and filming and in the winter our boys go to work in the dark and they come home in the dark.

"Where have they got time to go and book into Dr 'So and So'? You know, it's hard for them.

"But I think if they read, it will encourage them to go and see somebody and understand it better, because it's a frightening thing and it's very lonely."