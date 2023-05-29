As rumours swirl of Prince Harry reportedly consulting divorce lawyers months ago, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has added further fuel to the fire after a recent interview with GB News. Burrell, who was the late princess’s long-time confidante, revealed that the Duke of Sussex was staying in his marriage for the sake of his two children.

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking: ‘Has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something?’ “Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell told GB News. The duke and duchess of Sussex wed in 2018 and moved to the US to escape the glare of the British press.

After the release of his memoir “Spare”, the British public were up in arms over Harry’s revelations and strained relationship with his father and brother. Burrell said people would welcome Harry back “with open arms” once he returned to the UK, preferably without Meghan.

They met at Kensington Palace in 2017, after Harry announced his engagement to Meghan.

Burrell was said to have attended the meeting with William and Harry alone to provide the pair with “better clarity” about elements of their late mother’s life. A royal source told “The Sun on Sunday” newspaper: “It was a very low-key meeting but the brothers wanted to speak with someone who had been close to their mother.” Stateside, things don’t appear as peachy for the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary a few weeks ago without any social media posts. This came after Harry was forced to deny having a luxury hotel room he allegedly uses to stay on his own near his California mansion. Author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell also claimed Harry called in lawyers months ago after he and Meghan were allegedly experiencing problems in their marriage.