WATCH: And just like that, Zim man’s ‘KFC moment’ ends in tears

South Africans on Twitter are rolling with laughter after a Zimbabwean girl turned down her bae’s public marriage proposal. The decent-looking man took his girlfriend to Chicken Inn, one of Zimbabwe’s popular fast-food outlets offering cheap snacks.

The unidentified man was dressed modestly in a knock-off Dior shirt and grey jeans to ward off any suspicion. His girlfriend wore a blue T-shirt and pink cargo pants, oblivious to the surprise that awaited her. Iyho pic.twitter.com/pQUGVoqLMH — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 5, 2023

The couple then went to Chicken Inn for a quick snack. The restaurant is a notch lower than KFC and is not where most girls would expect a marriage proposal. After the couple a while, the guy whipped out a small maroon box, got on his knees and asked the girl to marry her. Caught off-guard, she quickly got up, held her mouth agape and said a sharp no. The dude got weak on his knees and could not get up.

He kept begging his girlfriend to accept his proposal as he clutched dearly to the ring. By now, the couple had grabbed the attention of the restaurant patrons, and some were already recording the embarrassing scene. The girl held her man’s hands, trying to pull him up amid jeers from the public. Some even begged her to say yes and then decline the proposal privately.

After a few moments, the two left the establishment, the guy smiling awkwardly in embarrassment. In 2019, a Mzansi man proposed to his girlfriend in a KFC outlet which got so viral that the public and corporates pitched in to offer to fund their wedding and honeymoon. The comments soon streamed in, with many taking pity on the young man.