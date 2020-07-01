WATCH: August Alsina bombshell aside, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's marriage is anything but conventional

US singer August Alsina dropped a bombshell this week when he revealed that he had been in a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. What makes his revelation even more spicy is that he said her husband Will Smith knew about it, and even gave his blessing. Appearing on "The Interview" on YouTube with "The Breakfast Club" co-host Angela Yee, the "No Love" singer opened up for the first time about his relationship with the "Girls Trip" star after Yee asked him about whether rumours of them dating were true. Going full disclosure mode, Alsina said: "I sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times not involving romanticism. He gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly love and have a ton of love for her." From rumours of infidelity to debaucherous sex parties, controversy allows seemed to follow the couple since tying the knot in 1997 during a secret ceremony.

For years, many had been speculating about their open marriage. Although both Smith and Pinkett-Smith never really admitted to it, there were times that they eluded to the fact that their marriage was not of a conventional type.

On the concept of marriage

“Will and I have decided to even throw away the concept of marriage,” Pinkett-Smith shared during a joint interview. “It’s a life partnership in the sense that we created a foundation together that we know is for this lifetime.”

Smith agreed, saying: “There’s nothing that could happen that we won’t be together and love each other.”

And those open marriage rumours?

During a HuffPost live interview, Pinkett-Smith said: "I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.'

“Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

On watching each other's movie sex scenes

At the premiere of the movie "Focus", Pinkett-Smith had a hard time expressing why she enjoyed seeing her husband with another woman. Smith interjected and said “She’s a little freaky like that.”

“Unfortunately, he’s right. It’s kind of a nice voyeuristic way to see your man, but I am kind of weird in that way. That’s a whole other conversation,” she agreed.