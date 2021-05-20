WATCH: Awkward and hilarious proposal fails

Proposals are becoming more and more extravagant. From photographers hiding in bushes to capture the moment to the final grand gesture made in a stunning location, it’s all about curating a beautiful memory to keep and to share with friends and family.

However, as romantic as the proposals aim to be, they don’t always go according to plan.

Whether it’s dropping the ring or being publicly rejected, the events are being shared online to serve a different purpose – to evoke laughter.

6 proposal fails that went viral:

Stumbling camera woman

It has become trendy to have proposals recorded on camera. Of course, it takes preparation to have somebody at the ready for when you get down on your knee. Whether it’s a professional or just a close friend, all they really need to do is take a few snaps and capture the reaction. Unfortunately for one couple, their moment was outshone by their stumbling photographer who missed the entire proposal after she tripped over a rock. At least the internet got a laugh as the video has since gone viral.

Not today

This boyfriend jokingly got down on one knee as a prank to see his girlfriend’s reaction. However, her shock and embarrassment shows that perhaps she isn’t interested in settling down with him any time soon. Commentator said her reaction was so negative that he should probably find a new girl.

Missed the best part

This guy tried to capture the exciting moment. Unfortunately, as he knelt down, his camera toppled over and missed the entire thing. However, she said yes. With the view so gorgeous and the sky so blue, he captioned the video “Still perfect”.

Ring toss

Friendships all share a little bit of playfulness and banter. However, the moment of a proposal is not the time to fool around. During this couple’s special moment, their friend stupidly threw the ring box at the couple and it wound up in the ocean.

Super fan ruins proposal

Just as this guy managed to grab the attention of the cameramen and ask his girlfriend to marry him, a random fan, also at the match ,jumped in front of them waving a banner and blocking the whole thing as the crowd around them booed.

A strange encounter

Moments after proposing, this couple accidentally filmed a man confessing to hitting a woman with his car. In the comments section of the video, some expressed concern while others thought it made the moment even more unforgettable and that they should play the whole thing at their wedding.