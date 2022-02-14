WATCH: Boity and boyfriend Anton Jeftha share intimate moments that make you believe in love again

Rapper and tv personality, Boity Thulo and boyfriend actor Anton Jeftha shared intimate moments on their love and people are loving it. For months Boity has downplayed rumours that she and Anton are a couple. The pair have become the talk of the town after being spotted looking loved-up on several occasions.

The media personality finally came out and confirmed that they are dating. Boity shared her first public kiss with her with Anton in the Reel. The pair previously kissed on the cheek over Instagram stories but this time it was a real kiss! Boity introduced Anton to her family at Christmas. Now the couple is publicly celebrating their love. For Valentine's Day, the duo posted an 'AEG Couples Challenge'. The challenge is a series of questions about your partner to prove how much you know each other.

Anton posted the video with the caption: “We enjoyed challenging each other with some tough questions!” The challenge starts with Boity asking what seems like the obvious questions such as what is my full name. Anton exceeded Boity’s expectations by giving all three of her names. The couple seem to be getting to know each other well.