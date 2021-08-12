WATCH: Can you say salty? Duchess Meghan’s brother just won’t give it a break and brands her ’very shallow’

Describing Thomas Markle Jr as a media-hungry personality is an understatement. At every turn since his half sister Duchess Meghan married Prince Harry, Markle has taken the opportunity to paint his sibling in a negative light. This time, his on-screen rant has proved too much for the general public. He appeared in a teaser clip for Australian Big Brother as one of the contestants.

In the clip, Markle Jr called his sister "very shallow" before saying he he had warned Prince Harry that Meghan would "ruin his life“. But his desired response seemed to have had the opposite effect, with many feeling sympathetic towards the Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Express reported.

"I'm Meghan Markle's brother," Markle Jr said in the teaser. "I'm the biggest brother of them all."

He then recalled an alleged conversation with Prince Harry in which he reportedly told him: "I think (Meghan's) going to ruin your life. She's very shallow." Markle Jr’s scathing attack caught the eye of Daily Pop on E! News, causing the presenters to call him out for his callous words.

"I do feel bad for Meghan, yeah I am a big brother,“ said presenter Victor Cruz. "So, what big brother goes on shows at talks about their sister like that?“ In 2018, Markle Jr penned an open letter to Prince Harry, urging him not to wed the former Suits star, telling him that Meghan is "obviously not the right woman" for him.