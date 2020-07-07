WATCH: Couple go viral with their adorable #whoachallenge video
The #whoachallenge has taken over social media. With more than 7K posts on Instagram alone, the challenge takes its cue from the 2018 song made popular by krypto9095.
Variations of the challenge include online users jumping into shoes during the different stages of their lives, while others have couples depicting the evolution of their relationships and how they met.
One couple in particular has now gone viral with their #whoachallenge. Gaborone-based Maxine Magwape and her husband Mbakiso Magwape had IG users swooning over their adorable display of affection.
Using Simi's "Duduke" as the soundtrack to their love story, Magwape posted the video to Instagram with the caption: "Story time!! #whoachallenge with my best friend."
Story time!! #whoachallenge with my best friend. 😍❤️💍👩🏽🤝👨🏾 🎶🎵: Simi- Duduke
The couple tied the knot earlier this year in Thailand in what can only be described a fairy-tale wedding. When asked about her inspiration for her all-white wedding dress by BGStyle, Magwape said she took her inspo from the West African brides she follows.
With a huge social media following and a makeup empire, she's proof that working hard and playing hard go hand in hand.
Another couple has caught the attention of Mzansi tweeps this week. Still dressed in their wedding attire, the unknown happy couple is seen dancing in front of a petrol station to Charmeleon China's "Uhuru".
In their case, if music be the food of love, play on.