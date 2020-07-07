WATCH: Couple go viral with their adorable #whoachallenge video

The #whoachallenge has taken over social media. With more than 7K posts on Instagram alone, the challenge takes its cue from the 2018 song made popular by krypto9095.

Variations of the challenge include online users jumping into shoes during the different stages of their lives, while others have couples depicting the evolution of their relationships and how they met.

One couple in particular has now gone viral with their #whoachallenge. Gaborone-based Maxine Magwape and her husband Mbakiso Magwape had IG users swooning over their adorable display of affection.

Using Simi's "Duduke" as the soundtrack to their love story, Magwape posted the video to Instagram with the caption: "Story time!! #whoachallenge with my best friend."