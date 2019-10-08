London - A bridegroom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the ring – but was caught with the help of his fiancée.
Heath Bumpous, 30, told bank staff he was carrying a gun, demanded money and fled in a getaway car.
CCTV pictures of Bumpous were later shared on a police Facebook page with a message asking for information.
Detectives said his unnamed fiancée saw the post and called the robber to persuade him to surrender to police.
He told the bank teller that he was about to get married and needed the money for his wedding the following day.