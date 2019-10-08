WATCH: Desperate groom robs bank to pay for wedding ring









File photo: A bridegroom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the ring – but was caught with the help of his fiancée. Picture: Pixabay London - A bridegroom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the ring – but was caught with the help of his fiancée. Heath Bumpous, 30, told bank staff he was carrying a gun, demanded money and fled in a getaway car. CCTV pictures of Bumpous were later shared on a police Facebook page with a message asking for information. Detectives said his unnamed fiancée saw the post and called the robber to persuade him to surrender to police. He told the bank teller that he was about to get married and needed the money for his wedding the following day.

But little did Bumpous know that his nuptials scheduled for Saturday would be ruined by his own antics.

A police spokesperson in Trinity County, Texas, said: "He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow.

Sheriff Woody Wallace says Bumpous explained money was tight to the bank teller as he launched his armed robbery.

"He didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring and he needed to pay for the venue."

"His fiancée was able to get in touch with him on the phone when she saw our post on Facebook. She knew it was him. She contacted him and asked him if he robbed a bank. [She said] He needed to turn himself in."

Bumpous, of Crockett, Texas, was arrested and police recovered the money and the gun.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery. It is not clear if the couple are still intending to marry.

Daily Mail