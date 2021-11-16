WATCH: ’Is this real?’ Guy proposes to his girlfriend in front of Adele at her live concert and her reaction is priceless

I’ve seen some pretty incredible and super creative marriage proposals in my time. The good old engagement ring at the bottom of a champagne glass or a romantic moonlit picnic proposal have now become somewhat boring.

I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, but guys are really upping their game of late and doing the most to get their ladies to say, “YES”. When Travis Barker recently proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, everybody thought it was the most romantic thing ever. One certainly can’t go wrong with a sunset proposal surrounded by roses and candles. That, however, pales in comparison to the man who proposed to his girlfriend during the Adele concert.

Last month, the British singer recorded a live concert special for CBS, titled Adele One Night Only at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She performed a selection of her greatest hits like Hello and Rolling in the Deep and a few songs from her forthcoming album 30. Halfway through the concert, the 33-year-old singer requests every person in the audience to be “really bloody quiet” and asks that the lights be turned down.

Out of the darkness, a man leading a blindfolded woman appears from the side of the stage and make their way to the front while the audience remains completely silent. When they finally come to a standstill, he removes the blindfold, and of course, the woman was beyond stunned to find herself standing in front of a huge crowd of people. Convinced that it’s all a dream, she repeatedly asks, “Is this real?”

After he professes his love to her and pops the question, to which she, without hesitation, says yes to, Adele appears on stage and simply says, “Hello Ashley.” The woman’s response to seeing Adele standing right in front of her was one of complete disbelief. Eyes and mouth wide open, she stood almost frozen in shock until Adele tells her to take a seat in the front row amongst stars like singer Lizzo and actress Melissa McCarthy.

Needless to say, the woman broke down in tears as the singer sang one of her greatest love songs, Make You Feel My Love to the couple. CBS posted the video clip on their Twitter account with the caption: “New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele.” The video clip has left Tweeps in tears.