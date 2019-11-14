Hector Mkansi, Nonhlanhla Soldaat grace Morning Live studios. Picture: YouTube.com

Now that the dust has settled on the #KCFProposal, Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat are taking a moment to bask in the many blessings that have come their way. The couple's proposal video even made international headlines, and was testament to SA's spirit of Ubuntu. But the journey has not been an easy one for the two love birds. The couple have been together for eight years, and met when Soldaat was 18 and Mkansi 27.

When they first got together, Soldaat said her mother was against their relationship. "My mother said Zion men were players and he would impregnate and leave me. It was worse when I visited him," she told Sowetan Live.

Mkansi added that because of their financial situation, he was only able to complete the lobola last year - they then married in December. "It was not a big wedding and it was far from what we wanted and I vowed to make her feel special every year, which is what I did on Friday," he said.

But now Mkansi and Soldaat are planning the wedding they should have had. They haven't yet set a date but are confident that "everything that is happening is what we had been praying for". Mkansi hinted at a helicopter ride and a champagne wedding dress.