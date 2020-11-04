WATCH: Lil Wayne dumped by his girlfriend after publicly offering his support to Donald Trump

Lil Wayne has been dumped by his girlfriend after publicly offering his support to President Donald Trump. The Lollipop hitmaker reportedly left Denise Bidot feeling “shocked and disappointed” when he recently posed for a thumbs up photo with the president in Miami and the swimwear model ultimately decided to end their relationship. Speculation about the state of their romance began when Bidot unfollowed Lil Wayne on Instagram on Tuesday and then deleted her account altogether. But before doing so, she shared an Instagram Story which featured a broken heart emoji and the words: “Sometimes love just isn’t enough…” A friend confirmed Lil Wayne’s endorsement of Trump was the final straw for Bidot.

The pal told blogger Love B. Scott: “She broke up with Wayne.

“It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

The former couple first made their romance public over the summer when Lil Wayne – whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – shared a photo of Bidot on his Instagram account.

He wrote alongside a heart emoji: “I like you.”

The 38-year-old rapper had told his fans he met with the president for a “great meeting” earlier this week, in which they discussed his administration’s Platinum Plan, which aims to invest $500 million into Black communities.

He tweeted: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Ice Cube has been involved in work on the Platinum Plan and previously explained he had agreed to do so because “they listened, heard what I had to say, pumped up their plan and presented it to the people.”