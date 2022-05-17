WATCH: Man proposes to his girlfriend at her father’s funeral and tweeps are horrified

Engagements are a big deal. Men really go out of their way to make it a special moment. A guy going down on one knee after a candlelit dinner or during a sunset walk on the beach is almost boring (while still very sweet) compared to the great length some guys go to of late.

We’ve seen everything from underwater proposals to popping the question suspended over a waterfalls. There was the gentleman who successfully did the “will you marry me” in Nandos while another attempted to do the same at McDonalds but failed dismally. While we admire all these creative ideas guys are coming up with now, there are just some ideas that should remain “ideas” because not all ideas are good ones.

For some bizarre reason this man felt that proposing to his girlfriend at her father’s funeral was one of those good ideas. Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the video of the proposal with the caption “Would you say yes” leaving people shaken. Would you say Yes?? pic.twitter.com/4KtolVDfuV — Mrs Mpho Phol💕 (@MrsPee3) May 3, 2022 From the choice in venue to bad timing, the entire thing is completely absurd and tweeps are in agreement.

“Just imagine. Having to celebrate your engagement day and mourn your parent's death or funeral,” said Mphora10. While LucasMoagi3 responded “Why propose when she is at her weakest and vulnerable? It's insensitive and just damn selfish of him.” ProcksB is just as confused, saying “Bathong, couldn't this have waited? Hai. Sies man. How insensitive. Timing is everything man.”

