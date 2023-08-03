WATCH: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are all smiles amid reports of trouble in paradise

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented a united front to the world in the face of widespread reports their marriage is in trouble. Prince Harry, 38, and former ‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle, 41, grinned and sat cosily side-by-side on Wednesday for a video in support of the young people’s foundation the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund after reports they have been spending time apart.

As they spoke about their two children, son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, Harry said about the good cause: “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.” Meghan chimed in: “They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee. Insiders have denied widespread reports in the US the couple have been giving each other space.

One source insisted Page Six: “It’s not true – it’s literally made up.” The reports the couple were taking time apart were spurred on by the fact Meghan has hardly returned to the UK since Megxit, and was not with Harry when he returned to Britain in May to see his father King Charles’ coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey. A source told The Sun: “Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family.”