WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan are living their best lives in US as they enjoy ’solo dates’

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly enjoy quiet “solo dates” in Montecito. The royal couple moved to California earlier this year after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and it has now been claimed the pair love going out in their new home community of Montecito, Santa Barbara, because “no-one bothers them” when they go out for date nights. A source told People magazine: “Sometimes they do solo dates, and sometimes with friends. No one really bothers them.” The news comes after it was also recently reported that Harry, 36, is enjoying life in Montecito, as the quiet community is the perfect place for him and his wife to raise their 17-month-old son Archie. Another insider said this week: “They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted. They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play - all the private space is a dream for them.”

Meanwhile, Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in August: "I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.”

And his wife Meghan, 39, also recently gushed over their son, as she admitted staying at home amid the health crisis has meant she and Harry have been able to witness more of Archie’s ageing milestones.

She said earlier this week: “In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of Covid, we would be travelling and working more.”

Whilst Harry added: “We were both there for [Archie’s] first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”