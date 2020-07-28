WATCH: Rachel Kolisi’s leg game has Siya in a world of pain but we can’t stop watching

Over the last few months, Rachel Kolisi had shared her fitness journey with her many social media followers while in lockdown.

But this weekend she turned the tables on husband Siya Kolisi. Proving her stamina and wicked sense of humour, she had another idea in mind when the couple started doing what appears to be partner training.

A beast on the field, the Springbok captain was taken by surprise when Rachel took his head between her legs and the result is a poor Siya at her mercy.

The video, which was shared by Rachel on social media has attracted much attention, with other couples attempting their own versions.

One online user tweeted: "Rachel Kolisi did this to our captain." And Siya’s response was: "She broke me guys.“