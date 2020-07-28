WATCH: Rachel Kolisi’s leg game has Siya in a world of pain but we can’t stop watching
Over the last few months, Rachel Kolisi had shared her fitness journey with her many social media followers while in lockdown.
But this weekend she turned the tables on husband Siya Kolisi. Proving her stamina and wicked sense of humour, she had another idea in mind when the couple started doing what appears to be partner training.
A beast on the field, the Springbok captain was taken by surprise when Rachel took his head between her legs and the result is a poor Siya at her mercy.
The video, which was shared by Rachel on social media has attracted much attention, with other couples attempting their own versions.
One online user tweeted: "Rachel Kolisi did this to our captain." And Siya’s response was: "She broke me guys.“
😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ she broke me guys https://t.co/miunTID1qo— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) July 27, 2020
Despite the obvious pain that he’s in, we couldn’t help but watch the video over and over again. It seems we weren’t the only ones.
The responses on Twitter are just as funny.
Askies kodwa I can’t stop laughing at this! pic.twitter.com/I5ro36YshP— Mapuranga DG (@Gabbie_Dee) July 27, 2020
As soon as I saw this video begin autoplaying, I was like, nooo she wouldn't... Hahaha! 😂🤣🤣— Matthew Wilke (@mattcredible) July 27, 2020
This just the funniest, the shock in your voice as you got rammed— Damien Francis (@DamienCFrancis) July 27, 2020