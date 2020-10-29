WATCH: Say what? Viral TikTok couple admit to being step-siblings

Very few things tend to shock us these days, but after this latest discovery, even we were left speechless. For those who have been keeping up with the shenanigans of TikTok-famous couple Diana Camila Avila and Jordie Vena, it comes as a big surprise after they went full disclosure mode via their shared TikTok account @alphafamilia. The two are known for their comedy skits and busting a move during their various TikTok dances. But it’s their relationship talk that has gained them the most views. So when they dropped a bombshell telling their followers that they’re actually step-siblings, it left many confused.

"We met six years ago but we started dating three years ago.

“We met through our parents,“ Avila told LaDbible.

She added that it was “love at first sight” but because of how they met they both kept their feelings quiet.

One night, while their parents were away, the pair ended up kissing and the rest is history.

After sharing the video to social media, the couple received massive criticism.

But it doesn’t seem to have affected them much.

In a second video, Vena snaps back; "too bad for you."

Avila follows his sentiment with: "We love each other, and if you don't like it well too bad."

When it comes to critics Avila added that “it's hard for people to understand our relationship, but love is love”.

“It's hard to know who you're going to fall in love with.”