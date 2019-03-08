Ghia Vitale, an autosexual and autoromantic who got engaged to herself in March 2017, is all set to tie the knot soon, media reports said. Picture: Instagram

Ghia Vitale, an autosexual and autoromantic who got engaged to herself in March 2017, is all set to tie the knot soon, media reports said. Vitale, a writer from Long Island in the US, is a practicing witch who embraces feminism and her genderfluid identity and had become aware of her sexuality at the age of seven.

However, she could not explore her feelings until she was in college.

Now touching 30, Vitale wants to normalise autosexuality. Speaking to Metro.co.uk she explained how she discovered her orientation and what it entails.

She first unlearned all preconceived notions about relationships and the idea that you have to be with another person for it to be valid.

"My definition of autosexuality is being attracted to yourself. I've been attracted to myself for as long as I've been cognisant of attraction.

"My earliest memories of checking myself out in the mirror and feeling attraction happened at around age seven. I didn't learn the term "autosexual" until after I graduated from college in 2013.

"My attraction to myself made me confused at times, but once I learned about autosexuality, I was glad there was a word for my experience. I've recognised myself as being in a relationship with myself since I was in college. I just didn't have the vocabulary to express my experiences," she told Metro.

Her works featured in notable publications Qual bell Magazine and The Horror Zine.

Though sologamy - marriage to oneself - is not widely practised, it's not a new idea. Growing numbers of people are saying I do to themselves, though it is not currently legal anywhere in the world.

One Japanese company even offers self-marriage packages for single women and those unhappy with previous marriages.

