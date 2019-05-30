In his new memoir Then It Fell Apart, he claimed that he had dated her for a brief period in 2001, and said at the time he was 37 and she was 20. Picture: YouTube.com

Moby should have seen it coming. At 53 years old, nobody is going to believe that a has-been musician was in a relationship with one of the world's most beautiful women. He had to go there, and in a last-ditch attempt to seem relevant again, Moby went and released his memoir, detailing his fleeting relationship with Natalie Portman. In his new memoir Then It Fell Apart, he claimed that he had dated her for a brief period in 2001, and said at the time he was 37 and she was 20.

Apparently, that wasn't the case, said Portman, who very angrily denied everything - stating at the time that she felt his attraction to her was on the creepy side.

Either way, Moby shouldn't have even discussed whether they were together or not. Take into consideration the massive age gap at the time of their "relationship". The 53-year-old musician comes across as a desperate sexual predator why preyed on a young actress trying to make it in Hollywood.

Now, according to Bang Showbiz, Moby cancelled "all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future" just days after Portman slammed him for claiming they dated.

The 53-year-old musician axed an upcoming UK book tour, during which he was due to speak about his new memoir at the Hay Festival in Wales on Saturday as well as appearances in London, Manchester and Dublin, and any other engagements he had lined up because he is "going away for a while", Bang reported.

It's probably not the last we've heard of their drama and whether they actually dated. Maybe we should just buy the book?