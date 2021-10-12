WATCH: Woman recalls worst date she’s ever been on and it’s the most bizarre story you'll hear today

We’ve all heard cringe worthy first date stories, but Elyse Myers’s recollection may take the proverbial cake. Taking to TikTok, Myers shared with her 750K followers the bizarre turn of events which led her to believe that had she stayed in the situation for much longer, she may have even been killed.

“Before I met my smokeshow of a husband, I was on dating apps, as you do,” she says. “This man messages me and says lets go get some food. “He says meet me at my house and I will drive us to the restaurant together.”

Myers thought, “why not just meet up at the restaurant”, but she instead went through with the date and met him at his place. @elysemyers I haven’t been to a @tacobell since. ##coffeetalk ##theadhdway ##firstdatefail ##tacobell ♬ original sound - Elyse Myers “He walks up to my car and says ’I’ve lost my keys, can you drive us there?’

“Should I just have left him there and gone home? Yes. Did I? Absolutely not.” She then explains how her ’date’ gives her directions, adding that he could have been leading her to an abandoned warehouse and still, she would have followed through. But here’s where things turn creepy.

They end up at a Taco Bell and he tells her to go to the drive thru. “We get to the speaker and he leans over and says ’I would like 100 hardshell tacos, thank you.’ Myers then looks directly at the camera in complete disbelief, and says he motions to show he doesn’t have money.

Instead she ends up paying for the tacos. “I buy the 100 tacos and I’m like ’where to next?’” He suggests they go to his house and they find his father on the couch.

They then proceed to the kitchen and eat. “We are eating hardshell tacos in complete silence. “It’s absolute chaos.”

The dad then walks in and starts eating tacos over the table, and then looks at her and says “do you want to see my studio?” “It was that moment I decided this date is completely over, otherwise I was going to be killed, 100%.” Myers then scoops up her tacos and walks out, looks back and says “thank you for this experience”.

“You will never hear from me again”. The post which she shared earlier in the week so far gained more than 4.2 million likes and 43 200 comments. One person commented: “I’m crying, I’m laughing so hard.

“At no point in that story could I have predicted what was coming next. “You should sell tickets to this story.” Another said, “I’m so happy you took your tacos with you.