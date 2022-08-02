WATCH: Woman’s creepy voicemail goes viral but the truth behind it is even more disturbing

When Molly Dare shared a voicemail from a stranger on TikTok, she never envisioned it would cause so much debate, let along go viral. Recording herself reacting to a creepy voicemail from a guy called Dimitri, Dare’s post raked in about 1.5 million views.

Captioning the post “Dating in your 40s be like…”, she listened while Dimitri called a second time and ranted off a list of demands in an attempt to snag a date. Only, his pick-up lines come off sounding creepy and desperate. “It’s Dimitri calling again — the guy from the street,” he started off saying.

“I left you a message several days ago. I don’t like leaving second messages, but I like you: You’re a very elegant woman, you’re very attractive. But I don’t play that game. So, this is how it’s going to work.” @mollydareofficial Thoughts and prayers for all the singles out there… 🙏 ♬ Dimitri_drekristina - blackmagiccakery

He then goes on to list all the reasons why she should hook up with him. Instead of making sure Dare was safe and sound after the voicemail ended abruptly, online users flooded her comments section, trolling her for being single at her age and not using audio that wasn’t her own. In a follow-up video, she explained the origin of the voicemail which made it even more disturbing.

